Shuttles to be available for wreath laying ceremony at Mound City National Cemetery

The Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission, MCNCPC, is planning to sponsor a Wreaths Across America wreath laying and program.

The wreath laying and program are planned on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Mound City National Cemetery.

The commission has announced shuttles will be available Dec. 18, starting at 10 a.m., at the parking lot of the former Catholic Church, which is located at 517 Walnut. The shuttle is scheduled to operate until 1 p.m.

The commission noted that parking at the cemetery will be difficult due to the arrival of two, over-the-road trucks and trailers which will be delivering wreaths.

The Wreaths Across America ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18.

The ceremony will include brief remarks and the placing of wreaths on stands representing each branch of military service.

The laying of wreaths on graves in the national cemetery will begin immediately after the ceremony.

According to Wreaths Across America, more than 6,000 wreaths will be placed this year at the Mound City National Cemetery.

All volunteers are welcome to participate in the placing of wreaths. The preservation commission asks all participants to be respectful within the cemetery. Parents of young children are asked to keep them alongside while placing wreaths.

For additional information, call the Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission’s Wreaths Across America location leader, Morrissa Clanahan, at 618-713-7627.