SI Opry announces lineup for October show

The Southern Illinois Opry presents, at the Herrin Civic Center, the lineup for the Oct. 15 show.

The SI Opry will open with bluegrass from SI Opry members "Cassie Andrews and Calico Creek."

Members include Cassie Andrews on banjo and vocals, Becky Peters, guitar and vocals, Ron Cobb on upright bass and Danny Robinson on guitar and mandolin.

"Inspirit" will provide the gospel portion of the show. Band members include; Tom Shaubert on lead guitar and vocals; Kevin Fleming on rhythm guitar and vocals; Keith Richey, drums and vocals; and Leroy Abney on bass guitar

"Big Muddy" will entertain with country favorites. Band members include: Dennis Falmier on guitar and vocals; Caleb Phalin, guitar and vocals; Dennis Plasters on bass guitar and vocals; Larry Dolen, pedal steel guitar; and Chris Brooks on drums and vocals.

The headline act will be Monty Jackson with a tribute to Charlie Pride.

Monty Jackson's vocal music was formed early in the context of a familial setting. He spent years touring with regional and world-renowned gospel and contemporary Christian music groups.

During this time he performed on the nationally syndicated TBN program entitled "Keep on Singing."

Monty has toured extensively throughout the USA and abroad.

Tickets for the Opry are $15 and available at the Herrin Civic Center, The Pawn Mart in Herrin, online at siopry.com or at the door the night of the event.

Food, refreshments, and cocktails from the bar will be available. The SI Opry is presented at the Herrin Civic Center the third Saturday of every month.

The next and last show of 2016 will be held on Nov. 19.