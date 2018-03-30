SIBSA seeking umpires; training planned in Anna

SIBSA is looking for interested individuals ages 16 and older to umpire youth baseball and softball games during the upcoming 2018 season.

The league notes that a good knowledge of baseball and softball is important for those who want to be umpires.

Games are scheduled to start May 7. The season is slated to finish in late June or early July. Umpiring equipment will be provided.

Training Dates

The following schedule has been set for training of umpires:

Saturday, April 7, 7 p.m., Anna. Saturday, April 14, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 15, 2 p.m., Saturday, April 21, 7 p.m.

Monday, April 23, 7 p.m. Sunday, April 29, 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 5, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 6, 2 p.m.

All of the sessions will be at the grandstand at the Anna City Park in Anna.

The league stated that it is important to attend as many dates as possible.

For more information, contact Marlin Burd at 618-697-1199.