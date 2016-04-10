SIC presents 'Charlotte’s Web: The Musical,' Oct. 8

A cartoon favorite will be brought to life onstage by Southeastern Illinois College Theatre department’s production of "Charlotte’s Web: The Musical."

The show will have one public performance only on Saturday, Oct. 8 in the George T. Dennis Visual and Performing Arts Center, at 7 p.m.

With music and lyrics written by Charles Strouse and book by Joseph Robinette, the beloved E.B. White classic comes to life for children of all ages.

The musical tells the tale of how a young girl named Fern (Heidi Willis-Smith of Harrisburg), with the help of a friendly spider named Charlotte (Reagan Gray of Eldorado), saved her pig Wilbur (Brady Hodson of Harrisburg) from the usual fate of nice fat little pigs.

Additional roles include Josue Urbina (Puerto Rico) as Templeton; Callie Smith (Eldorado) as Goose; Donovyn Valdez (Carrier Mills) as Gander; Emily Green (Golconda) as Sheep; Cassandra Watkins (Harrisburg) as Lamb; Shay Wood (Shawneetown) as Mrs. Arabel; Joshua Lowe (Harrisburg) as Mr. Arabel; Sarah Baldwin (Eldorado) as Avery; and Madison Miller (Eldorado) as the Narrator.

Aaron McRoy of Harrisburg will be the stage manager for Charlotte’s Web and the show’s set design is the product of the cast and members of Theatre Director Allan Kimball’s stage craft class at SIC.

Costumes will be designed by Janet Hart and Gareth York with help from students Skylar Spence and Hollie Pemberton.

John Hart of Hart’s Music in Harrisburg will once again provide the sound equipment.

McRoy, who has managed the stage for about 20 shows at the college, said in a news release, “This showing of Charlotte’s Web includes something different – a rope web to create a more 3D effect than the usual painted or backdrop web. This group put the set together in a very short time, and I’m really impressed as to how quickly and how well it has all come together.”

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students, staff and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 618-252-5400, ext. 2486 or 2487, or 618-841-4649 or by emailing boxoffice@sic.edu.