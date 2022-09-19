Home / Home

Sickle Cell Anemia Walkathon scheduled

Mon, 09/19/2022 - 4:53pm admin

The 22nd annual Karen Adkinson Sickle Cell Anemia Walkathon will be held on Sept. 24.

The event will take place at Cairo High School located at 4201 Sycamore St. in Cairo.

Registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m., with the walk starting at 9 a.m.

This event is sponsored by Epsilon Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. All proceeds will go to The Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation.

For more information call 201-952-1633 or email at janann3.f@gmail.com.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
3 + 2 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here