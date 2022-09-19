Sickle Cell Anemia Walkathon scheduled

The 22nd annual Karen Adkinson Sickle Cell Anemia Walkathon will be held on Sept. 24.

The event will take place at Cairo High School located at 4201 Sycamore St. in Cairo.

Registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m., with the walk starting at 9 a.m.

This event is sponsored by Epsilon Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. All proceeds will go to The Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation.

For more information call 201-952-1633 or email at janann3.f@gmail.com.