Sickle cell walkathon scheduled

Epsilon Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Sorority Inc. plans to sponsor its 16th annual Karen M. Adkinson Sickle Cell Anemia Walkathon on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Registration for the walk is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at Cairo Junior/Senior High School on the day of the event. The walk is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Any participant who donates $25 will receive a t-shirt and certificate. Donations are welcomed from those who can participate and those who are not able to walk.

All proceeds will go to the Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation.

For more information, contact Janice Farries, Shirley Grundy, Connie Williams, or any member of Epsilon Lambda Omega or call 618-967-3256.