Sierra Club’s Shawnee Group planning hike, invasives pull

The Shawnee Group of the Sierra Club is planning an invasives pull and a hike on Saturday, March 31.

A hike is planned at 10 a.m. at the Piney Woods Ravine Nature Preserve.

The hike is described as moderate. The hike offers an opportunity to see ancient petroglyphs, canyon views, cliffs and a waterfall.

Those who go on the hike are advised to bring water and a hiking staff and to wear appropriate shoes.

Those wanting to go on the hike are asked to call leader Steve Eberhart at 618-967-8690 before March 30.

An invasives pull is planned from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Snake Road at the LaRue-Pine Hills Ecological Area, by Clear Springs Wilderness.

Those who want to help can meet at the Winters Pond parking lot by the Snake Road at LaRue-Pine Hills.

Access to the parking lot is from Illinois Route 3 to the Big Muddy Levee Road.

Workers are advised to bring work gloves and water and to wear appropriate shoes.

For more information, contact Barb at 618-529-4824 or text 618-534-7440.