Sign language, other classes scheduled at Anna Arts Center

A sign language class taught by Beth Schumacher is planned at the Anna Arts Center in Anna.

Schumacher graduated from MacMurray College with a deaf education degree. She then went straight to the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind and taught there for 13 years.

Classes are six weeks starting Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and cost is $40. The arts center is located at 125 W. Davie St.

For more information about the class, call 904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com.

For those who may miss the starting date, they can still start the class the following week.

Other classes also are scheduled at the arts center. Here’s a look at the schedule:

Art Classes for Kids, For Artistic Beginnings, ages 3-7, and Artistic Journeys, ages 8-16.

The instructors are Lee Hackney (artist), Jane Nimmo (artist and art teacher) and guest artist Josh Shearer.

Classes are six weeks starting Thursday, Feb. 23, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The cost is $40 for six weeks and $10 for supplies; three kids for $100 or come for the classes that you can make for $9 a class.

Open Studio: Come Paint on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free to all arts center members and $9 per session for non-members. Bring your art supplies and paint to your heart’s content.

Artist in residence Nancy Young will be available for guidance and suggestions. Open studio will start March 6. For more information, call Nancy Young at 618-614-4080.

Crochet and Knitting.

Bring a crochet hook size G or H or I and some yarn to the Arts Center Quilting Bees sessions on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. For more information, contact Edna Goddard at 833-6256. The class is free.

Quilting, age 12 to adults.

Sue Ann Zimmerman, Jane Nimmo and Connie Arnold will teach how to cut, piece and quilt, and will give simple quilting techniques on a sewing machine.

At the end of the six-week class, students will complete a 44 inch by 50 inch quilt or a table runner.

Thursday classes start Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and go for six weeks. Cost $40 and supplies.