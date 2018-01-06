Sign-up underway for junior golf program

Sign-up is underway for a free junior golf program which is set during June at the Union County Country Club in Anna.

The program is scheduled June 12-18. The program will be taught by PGA professional Brandon Bierstedt.

A four-day program is planned Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 12-14, and Monday, June 18. A golf scramble, party and meal are planned on June 18.

Sessions are scheduled by age groups:

From 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for those 7 to 9 years old.

From 10:30 a.m. to noon for those 10 to 12 years old.

From 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. for those 13 to 16 years old.

Each age group is limited to 40 students.

Young people who want to attend the program must come to the pro shop at the country club and fill out a junior clinic sign-up sheet by June 8.

Sign-up will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. No phone entries will be accepted.

Students will learn about golf etiquette, course management and rules of the game.

Golf clubs are not required; however, those who have clubs are asked to bring them.

Parents are encouraged to come and help on June 18, and to watch their children play.

Upon completion of the program, young golfers who have perfect attendance will earn a free youth golf membership.