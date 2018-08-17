SIU’s Touch of Nature Center planning to host Warrior Welcome Weekend

Veterans, active duty service personnel and their families are invited to attend a Veteran Adventures Warrior Welcome Weekend scheduled Aug. 25-26 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center.

Touch of Nature is located about 8 miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.

The two-day event is free to all members of any veteran, military, ROTC and National Guard members and their families.

Participants can begin arriving at 1 p.m. on Aug. 25 and until 5 p.m. can choose from a variety of open activities that include canoeing, kayaking, pontoon boat rides, swimming, fishing and hiking.

At that time there will be a cookout and barbecue featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, chips and other sides, fruit, cookies, soda and water.

Activities resume from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Other events include a campfire and s’mores starting at 8 p.m., and a special “Paddle on the Lake” reserved just for veterans, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The weekend is scheduled to continue on Sunday morning, when activities move to nearby Giant City State Park Shelter 4.

A light breakfast of oatmeal, fruit, granola bars and drinks will be available starting at 7:30 a.m. followed by an R4 (run, ruck, ride and rock climb) adventure.

Rock-climbing top-rope equipment will be provided and trained staff will be available to assist. Participants will need to bring their own rucksacks and bicycles.

Those planning to stay overnight have two options, both at no cost.

Participants can bring a tent and camp or spend the night in a cabin. The bunkhouse-style buildings have electricity and adjacent shower houses have bathrooms and shower facilities.

Touch of Nature will provide canoes, kayaks, paddles, personal flotation devices and all food and snacks free of charge. Lodging and other amenities are also available for free.

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to bring water bottles, sunscreen, beach towels and hats/sunglasses, as well as fishing gear if they want to fish. They may also want to bring a cooler, as there is no refrigeration.

Individuals with disabilities are welcome; to request accommodations, call 618-453-5738.

The event is free, but advance registration is required no later than Aug. 22. Information about registration can be found online at ton.siu.edu.

For additional information about the Aug. 25 events, contact Greg Nejmanowski, Touch of Nature Veteran Adventures coordinator, at 217-827-1996 or nemooutdoors@gmail.com.

To learn more about the R4 on Aug. 26, contact Ethan Blumhorst at 618-314-2084 or ethan.blumhorst@siu.edu.

For general questions or information about overnight accommodations, call 618-453-1121.