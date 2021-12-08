SIU Alumni Association gives scholarships, book awards

The SIU Alumni Association has awarded $74,347 to 68 new and returning Southern Illinois University Carbondale students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Funded by association members and donors throughout the year, the scholarships range from $225 to $4,000 and are given to students throughout Illinois and other states, such as Missouri and Virginia.

The association oversees more than a dozen scholarship funds, with a goal of helping students fill critical gaps in their financial aid to attend SIU Carbondale.

The money awarded goes to expenses, such as tuition and fees, as well as textbook rental or purchase costs.

The association is awarding 44 various scholarships along with 25 textbook awards. The textbook awards, for $1,000, cover the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.

Scholarship recipients from Union County, by their hometown, as posted online at news.siu.edu, include:

Anna: Lexie Lingle, Union County Chapter Scholarship, $1,000. Cobden: Andrew Hawkins, Union County Chapter Scholarship, $1,000.

The list of $1,000 textbook award recipients, by hometown, includes: Cobden: Anthony Stanczak-Rajcok.