SIU Carbondale awards Chancellor’s Scholarships

Seven high achieving high school seniors from throughout the region are receiving Southern Illinois University Carbondale 2022 Chancellor’s Scholarships, which covers tuition, mandatory fees, room and board for four years.

Two of the students who are receiving the scholarships are from Union County.

“These high-achieving students are being named Chancellor’s Scholars because of their hard work and their ability to imagine a better future,” SIU chancellor Austin A. Lane said in a news release.

“I am excited to award our university’s highest honor to students in our own backyard and encourage them to get a first-class education close to home. I congratulate all Chancellor’s Scholars on this remarkable achievement and look forward to seeing them in the fall.”

Six recipients received surprise personal visits from university officials and Grey Dawg.

SIU will award 35 Chancellor’s Scholarships this year.

All 35 winners were to have been recognized in a virtual meeting which was scheduled Tuesday afternoon with Lane, university officials and Grey Dawg.

More than 450 high school students competed this year in a selection process that included a scholarship application and essay, with finalists participating in a personal interview.

Selected students demonstrate high academic achievement, a strong record of leadership in their communities and participate in numerous extracurricular activities.

As in prior years, scholarship recipients will come from throughout Illinois and the United States.

The award is renewable for three years, contingent upon the students maintaining a 3.0 or higher grade point average and completing 20 hours of community service and campus leadership activities per year.

Southern Illinois students who have received Chancellor’s Scholarships include, by hometown, name and high school:

Anna: Alexandria Little, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

Cobden: Leslie Morales, Cobden High School.

Energy: Kaelin Rowland, Carterville High School.

Herrin: Brenna Gusewelle, Herrin High School.

Makanda: Elli Oploh, home school.

Marion: Jake Bruce, Marion High School.

Vienna: Ayden Rademaker, Vienna High School.