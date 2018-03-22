SIU Day of Giving event raises more than $480,000

The second annual Day of Giving for Southern Illinois University Carbondale raised more than $480,000 from more than 1,800 donors, and the donations were still rolling in.

With the theme of “Give the Gift of Experience” as its call to action, the 24-hour fund-raising campaign rallied SIU supporters across the country and the globe in support of SIU students and programs.

The SIU Day of Giving website at siuday.siu.edu shows where funds were donated.

SIU Chancellor Carlo Montemagno thanked the many alumni, friends, students, faculty and staff who supported the campaign.

Jim Salmo, vice chancellor for development and alumni relations and CEO of the SIU Foundation, said the funds will make an immediate impact on the areas designated by donors. Another goal is to attract first-time donors.

“This event once again exceeded our expectations,” Salmo said, noting that the first Day of Giving raised $341,121.

“We are already looking forward to next year as the kick-off to SIU Carbondale’s 150 anniversary celebration.”

Salmo said students played a pivotal role in the event’s success.

Many students connected with the campaign through information booths at Morris Library, the SIU Student Center and many colleges and units.

Traveling trophies will be presented to the college or unit with the highest number of participants and for the college or unit that raised the most dollars.

SIU’s College of Applied Sciences and Arts will be awarded the trophy for receiving the highest number of gifts at 306.

SIU’s College of Education and Human Services raised the most dollars at $96,996.