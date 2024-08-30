SIU Day scheduled at state fair

The color maroon will be everywhere on Saturday, Aug. 31, as the programs and services that Southern Illinois University Carbondale provides to the region and beyond will be on display at the Du Quoin State Fair.

The events are part of SIU Day/Coal Heritage Day. The fairgrounds are open from noon to midnight, with SIU activities scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Parking is free for all SIU students, faculty and staff with valid ID.

SIU activities will be in the air-conditioned Second Heat building, which located on Midway Drive across from the walk-in plaza (Gates 5-6) and an adjacent outdoor area.

The SIU Water Ski Club is scheduled to perform ski shows at the fairgrounds lake throughout the day beginning at noon, with the last show at 5 p.m.

Jim and Vicki Blair of Energy and their saluki dogs are scheduled to be available for a meet-and-greet and photos. The SIU Alumni Association will have giveaways. Other activities are planned.