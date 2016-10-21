Home / News / SIU earns top spot in ranking

SIU earns top spot in ranking

Fri, 10/21/2016 - 10:09am admin

Southern Illinois University Carbondale has earned a spot among the nation’s top nine Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business-accredited online bachelor degree programs in accounting as ranked by Online Accounting Degree Report.

With a score of 91, SIU ranked eighth on the list, the only Illinois university earning recognition. 

The rankings were determined on the basis of net price, acceptance rate, six-year graduation rate and retention rate, utilizing data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

