SIU to host internship, job fair in February

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is planning to host a job and internship fair on Feb. 15.

The fair is designed to connect SIU students with career and internship opportunities. Businesses can sign up now to participate.

Sponsored by SIU’s Career Development Center, the event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SIU Student Center Ballrooms.

SIU is committed to protecting the community, so all of those who attend the event must follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols and wear masks.

Prospective employers who would like to participate in the event are encouraged by organizers to register by Feb. 1.

Additional information, including pricing, is on the recruiting fair at careerdevelopment.siu.edu. More than 60 employers have signed up.

All SIU students can participate in the fair. Students can preregister and view a list of participating employers by visiting siu.joinhandshake.com/login.

More information about the event is available by emailing careerdevelopment@siu.edu, calling 618-453-2391 or visit careerdevelopment.siu.edu.