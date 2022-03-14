SIU to host symposium on Ukraine

A free, public symposium on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as a peace rally, will take place on the Southern Illinois Carbondale campus on Wednesday, March 16.

The symposium is scheduled for 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Morris Library’s John C. Guyon Auditorium and will feature Southern Illinois University Carbondale faculty.

The discussion, moderated by John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, will touch on Ukraine’s history, Russia’s interest in the country, the international community’s response to the Russian invasion and the consequences that are likely to follow.

The discussion will be also be livestreamed on the university’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/SIUC). A reception with light refreshments will follow at 5:30 p.m.

The panelists, Stephen Bloom, Stephen Shulman and Theodore R. Weeks, have researched and written about Ukraine, Russia and East Central Europe and published several articles on Ukrainian politics. All are from SIU Carbondale’s Department of Political Science and the Department of History within the College of Liberal Arts.