SIU to launch new college

On July 1, Southern Illinois University Carbondale plans to launch a new college that delves into how people communicate, from the fine and performing arts to mass media.

The College of Arts and Media consists of six academic units in both undergraduate and graduate levels: the School of Architecture, School of Art and Design, School of Journalism, School of Media Arts, the School of Music and the Department of Theater.

About 760 students will be enrolled within the college, said Meera Komarraju, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.