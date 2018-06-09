SIU museum plans reception

A fall exhibit preview and opening reception are planned Friday, Sept. 21, at the University Museum in Carbondale.

The museum is located on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The fall exhibit preview and opening reception are scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The fall exhibit will feature the 40th anniversary of the Center for Archaeological Investigations and works created specifically for SIU by guest visual artist Rick Mallette.

Also featured will be a POP! art collection, Papua New Guinea pottery, a national juried exhibition of art work hosted by the Southern Illinois Metalsmiths Society and more.

Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the University Museum.