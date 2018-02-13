SIU planning to host business workshop

"Starting a Business in Illinois" is the theme of an upcoming workshop which is planned at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Illinois Small Business Development Center.

The workshop is planned Feb. 15, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., in room 150 at the Dunn-Richmond Economic Development Center, which is located at 1740 Innovation Dr. in Carbondale.

The two-hour session is scheduled to provide the latest information about what it takes to create a successful business or expand an existing company.

Topics which will be covered include start-up requirements, finding financing, legal structure, business planning, licensing, registration and marketing. There will also be a question and answer session.

The cost of the workshop is $20, which covers a business tool kit, in both print and electronic format.

The kit includes a number of checklists and guides, resource booklets from both the Illinois Small Business Development Center statewide network and the Small Business Administration, and other helpful information.

Participants will also get to connect with certified business counselors who can provide further assistance.

Preregistration is required and seating is limited. To learn how to sign up, call 618-536-2424 or email sbdc@siu.edu

SIU Carbondale hosts the Illinois Small Business Development Center with funding provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.