SIU Recreational Sports and Services offering new online workout video series

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Recreational Sports and Services, RSS, is offering a new series of workout videos which are available for free online viewing, complete with warm-ups and cool-downs.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the country and the region, RSS also continues to find new and different ways to serve students, clients and the public.

The latest addition is a series of 16 videos produced in collaboration with SIU’s Student Affairs marketing team.

A new video will be added each Monday on the SIU Student Recreation Center’s YouTube site.

The videos were filmed at Grinnell Hall on the SIU campus and feature workouts ranging from low-impact routines to more physically demanding exercises.

Instructors include Savanna Ashbaugh, fitness coordinator; Logan Grace, student instructor; andMisty Wright, instructor.

The complete workout library will continue to be available for the public to view and use.

The first video and a link to the Rec YouTube site can be found at rec.siu.edu/programs/fitness/groupfitness/.

In addition to a full slate of online and in-person offerings, RSS is offering a wide variety of new programs as well this spring.

For the first time, students and RSS members can try scuba diving. Lessons are scheduled to be available Feb. 11. Details and registration are available online.

The pickleball craze that is sweeping the country is hitting RSS as well.

Pickleball classes will be offered, with sessions in the mornings and evenings beginning Feb. 16.

More information and online registration can be found at rec.siu.edu/classes-and-events/pickleball.php.

The Rec Center remains open in compliance with state and university safety guidelines.

The center offers a wide variety of in-person and online classes and events, including individual and group fitness, intramural sports, access inclusive recreation, sport clubs, base camp, aquatics, rock steady boxing, salsa dancing, sustainable cycling and more.

The rec.siu.edu website offers updates about programs and schedules.