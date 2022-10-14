Home / Home

SIUC named one of best in Midwest

Fri, 10/14/2022 - 4:31pm admin

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is one of the best universities in the Midwest, according to Princeton Review’s “Best of the Midwest” feature.

The university is one of 158 Midwestern colleges and universities chosen by the education services company. 

The Princeton Review’s 2023 Best Regional Colleges constitute just 23 percent of the nation’s four-year colleges. 

From hundreds of institutions considered in each region, The Princeton Review selected these schools primarily for their excellent academics. 

It also weighed what students attending the schools reported about their campus experiences.

The colleges that The Princeton Review chose for its “Best in the Midwest” list for 2023 are in 12 states: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Comment Here