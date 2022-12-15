Small Business Bingo underway at Anna, Jonesboro businesses

Small Business Bingo is underway in Anna and Jonesboro.

The holiday season began Dec. 10 and continues through Dec. 23.

Prizes in the game will include gift certificates and items donated by each participating business with a total value of more than $200.

Bingo cards can be picked up at any of the participating businesses in Anna and Jonesboro.

Players are encouraged to visit as many of the participating businesses as they can to get their bingo card stamped. No purchase is necessary.

Bingo cards are to be returned to any participating business by Dec. 23.