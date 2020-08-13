Smith named assistant chief of Anna Police Department

Anna has a new assistant police chief. The appointment of long-time patrol officer Tim Smith as assistant chief was approved at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, Aug. 4, at Anna City Hall.

Smith has served with the Anna Police Department for 21 years. His appointment was effective Aug. 1. Bryan Watkins is Anna’s police chief.

In other business at last week’s meeting:

Union County Soil and Water Conservation District resource conservationist Amanda Lilly made a presentation to the council about a proposed conservation project at the Anna City Park.

The proposed project would involve the planting of trees at the park.

Such a project would complement a Tree City USA plan which is moving forward at the park.

City officials agreed to pursue the proposal from the soil and water conservation district.

The council approved a zoning permit for the development of an athletic training/workout facility at the Anna Business Park.

A proposed ordinance which would have allowed for the keeping of chicken hens in the city was voted down.