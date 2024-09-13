Smokey Bear, Woodsy Owl celebration set

A celebration in honor of the birthdays of Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl is planned Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Barkhausen Cache River Wetlands Center near Cypress.

The celebration is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The wetlands center is located at 8885 State Route 37 South. All ages are welcome.

Smokey Bear is celebrating his 80th birthday this year. Woodsy Owl’s 53rd birthday is this year.

Activities planned at the celebration will include Smokey trivia, Pin the Hat on Smokey, a color and craft corner, a Woodsy story trail and scavenger hunt, learning about fire safety and a chance to meet Smokey and Woodsy.

A singing of “Happy Birthday” to Smokey and Woodsy is planned at 2 p.m.

More information about the celebration is available by calling 618-657-2064.