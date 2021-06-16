Smooth Jazz on River Fest coming to Cairo

The second annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival is planned during the 2021 Labor Day weekend in Cairo.

The festival is set for Sept. 3-4 at The Point-Fort Defiance Park in Cairo. The event is being presented by The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo.

The family friendly event will feature two days of jazz music, arts, crafts, food and more.

Musicians from Illinois, California and Kentucky will be among those performing at the festival.

VIP tent tickets are being made available for the festival.

To learn how to be a part of the festival, or for ticket information, call 618-306-5785 or email haroldjonesfineartscenter@yahoo.com.