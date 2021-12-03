Snake Road again closed

Twice each year, Forest Service Road No. 345 near Wolf Lake in Union County is closed.

The Shawnee National Forest Road, also known as Snake Road, is closed to help ensure safe crossing for several species of snakes and amphibians during a critical time of migration.

The U.S. Forest Service had announced on March 5 that the 2.5-mile-long road was scheduled to be closed March 15 through May 15 to allow snakes and amphibians to migrate from their winter habitat in the limestone bluffs across the road to their summer habitat in LaRue Swamp.

The Forest Service then announced on social media early this week that Snake Road had closed early due to recent warm temperatures in the region. The closing still continues through May 15.