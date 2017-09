Applications are available for the 2017 Illinois Snow Angel pageant.

The pageant is planned Saturday, Dec. 2, at Shawnee Community College near Ullin. The pageant begins at 6 p.m.

Girls and young women, ages 4 to 24, are invited to participate in the pageant.

Miss and Teen applications are due Sept. 23.

For an application, or for more information, email snowangelpageant@gmail.com.