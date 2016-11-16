Snow Angel Pageant set at Shawnee College

The 2016 Littlest, Junior and Pre-teen Snow Angel Pageant is planned Saturday evening, Nov. 19, at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

The pageant is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be in the education center at the college.

All contestants must be Illinois residents. The Littlest, Junior and Pre-teen Snow Angel contestants will compete in the areas of evening wear and on stage question.

The Littlest (ages 4-6) and Junior (ages 7-9) contestants evening wear should be a Sunday/party dress (no full length dresses).

The Pre-teen (ages 10-12) contestants should wear a floor length, age appropriate gown.

Contestants can be registered the day of the pageant. Registration is from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost for Littlest is $20, Junior is $30 and Pre-teen is $40. An additional $10 fee is charged for anyone who wants to compete in the optional photogenic competition (picture needs to be turned in at registration).

A short introductory practice is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Contestants are advised to come dressed and ready to go on stage.

The cost for the public to come and support the contestants is $7.

The 2016 Miss and Teen Illinois Snow Angel Pageant will run intermediately with the Littlest, Junior and Pre-teen Pageant Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Shawnee Community College education center.

The contestants will compete for the opportunity to be the 2016 Illinois Snow Angel Queens and to be ambassadors for Angels’ Cove: Pregnancy-Adoption-Foster Care Home in Mt. Vernon.

All proceeds from ticket sales go to Angels’ Cove. Tickets are $7 per person.

In the past six years the Illinois Snow Angel Pageant has given over $14,000 in scholarship and has raised over $18,000 for Angels’ Cove.

Pageant organizers congratulated the 2015 Illinois Snow Angel Queens, Peighton Young, Alex Wallace, Brianna Glasco, Addison Nagel and Poppi Grey, for their year of service.

For more information, contact director Jenna Harner at snowangelpageant@gmail.com or on the pageant Facebook page, search Illinois Snow Angel Pageant.