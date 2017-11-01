Soil, water conservation practices focus of seminars

Illinois farmers are invited to one of three seminars planned throughout the state which will focus on innovative soil and water conservation practices.

One of the seminars is planned at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The one-day seminars will feature local agricultural producers and resource experts who will share information and personal experiences about soil health improvement options, cover crop success and nutrient management techniques.

The seminars are scheduled Jan. 24 in Rockford, Jan. 25 in Jacksonville and Jan. 26 at SIUC.

The Jan. 26 seminar is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the SIUC Student Center.

The cost to attend each seminar is $20 per person, $10 per student, and lunch will be provided.

The deadline to register is Jan. 10. Online registration is available at http://www.ccswcd.com/. Payment can be made by check or credit card.

Seminar coordinators include the Illinois Department of Agriculture, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, the American Farmland Trust, the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, the Illinois Corn Growers Association, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and local soil and water conservation districts.