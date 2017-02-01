Solar eclipse business planning meeting set

The August 2017 solar eclipse which will be seen in the region is slated to be the focus of an upcoming meeting for area businesses.

The Southernmost Illinois Delta Empowerment Zone, SIDEZ, is partnering with Illinois Small Business Development Center at Shawnee Community College to host the meeting.

SIDEZ includes Alexander, Johnson, Pulaski and Massac counties.

A business planning meeting is scheduled Thursday, Jan. 12, at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

Those who want to attend the meeting can come between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Organizers noted that the types of businesses encouraged to come are lodging, restaurants and businesses planning eclipse events.

Topics which are slated to be discussed include:

Helping a business gain exposure regionally. Taking control of eclipse plans and events. Establishing a business on the Southern Illinois Regional Eclipse website.

Those who want to attend are asked to RSVP by Monday, Jan. 9. To RSVP, or for more information, contact SIDEZ at 618-745-6307.