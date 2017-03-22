Solar eclipse focus of meetings

An Aug. 21 total solar eclipse will be the focus of two sessions which are planned Thursday, March 30, at Shawnee Community College’s extension center in Anna.

The sessions are geared toward business owners and how they can prepare for the eclipse.

The first session is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A second session is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Organizers said that both sessions will cover the same information, which includes an overview of the eclipse, what business owners can expect and joining the official eclipse website.

Computers will be available to help register a business on the official eclipse website.

Advance registration is not required, but is appreciated.

For more information or to register, contact Candy Eastwood at 618-634-3231.