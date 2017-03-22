Home / News / Solar eclipse focus of meetings

Solar eclipse focus of meetings

Wed, 03/22/2017 - 9:39am admin

An Aug. 21 total solar eclipse will be the focus of two sessions which are planned Thursday, March 30, at Shawnee Community College’s extension center in Anna.

The sessions are geared toward business owners and how they can prepare for the eclipse.

The first session is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A second session is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Organizers said that both sessions will cover the same information, which includes an overview of the eclipse, what business owners can expect and joining the official eclipse website.  

Computers will be available to help register a business on the official eclipse website.  

Advance registration is not required, but is appreciated. 

For more information or to register, contact Candy Eastwood at 618-634-3231.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here