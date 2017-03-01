Some waste created during holiday season can be recycled locally

The Jackson County Health Department reminds area residents about ways to recycle various wastes generated during the holidays.

Cardboard boxes, spent rechargeable batteries and old electronic devices are some of the items that can be recycled locally.

Cardboard, Paperboard Boxes

Boxes can be saved to reuse for next year. They also can be dropped off at Southern Recycling Center at 300 W. Chestnut St. in Carbondale or at one of any of the four Jackson County Recycling Stations: the Jackson County Health Department and University of Illinois Extension office in Murphysboro; Rock Crusher Road in Campbell Hill; and at the corner of Main Street and Keller Highway in Ava.

In 2016, more than 400,000 pounds of recyclables have been collected at the four Jackson County Recycling Stations alone, the health department noted.

Rechargeable Batteries

Rechargeable batteries that will no longer hold a charge should be recycled at one of many area locations that participate in the Rechargeable Battery Recycling Corporation program (www.Call2Recycle.org).

Many area retailers participate in the program by collecting old nickel cadmium, nickel metal hydride and lithium ion batteries from the public for recycling.

Rechargeable batteries can also be recycled inside the back building at Jackson County Health Department during normal business hours.

Non-rechargeable (alkaline) batteries are not included in this program.

Electronic Devices

Small amounts of unwanted electronic devices can be recycled through the Jackson County Electronics Recycling Program.

Electronics can be dropped off at the county’s collection site at 300 W. Chestnut St. in Carbondale during business hours.

In 2016, more than 650,000 pounds of electronics have been collected and recycled through this program.