Sons of American Revolution recognize Outstanding Citizens

The Long Knives Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution presented the 2018 Outstanding Citizenship Awards to 13 recipients in April and May.

The award is given to high school seniors who exemplify a sincere academic attitude and good citizenship, and who display the qualities of leadership, cooperation, dependability, congeniality and patriotism.

Students from throughout Southern Illinois, including Union County, were honored.

Those receiving the award included:

Jacob Tellor, Anna-Jonesboro Community School; Olivia Sapp, Benton High School.

Sawyer Latour, Carbondale High School; Lauren Hancock, Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School.

Emilie B. Farmer, Eldorado High School; Clayton Berger, Elverado High School. Nicholas David Bartelsmeyer, Herrin High School; Ryan Chambers, Murphysboro High School.

Mattie Colbert, NCOE High School; Jimmie Moll, Pinckneyville High School.

Alexandria Hughes, Pope County High School; Chapman Hill, Shawnee High School at Wolf Lake; and Joseph A. Kossack, Vienna High School.

The Long Knives Chapter’s region covers 15 of the 16 southernmost counties in Illinois, representing 51 high schools.

The chapter congratulated the recipients on their accomplishments and deeds.

Chapter members also voiced encouragement to the Southern Illinois students as they continue to proceed through life.

The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution is a patriotic and historic organization founded in 1889.

The society honors the courage, sacrifice, tragedy and triumph of the people who struggled to gain American independence.

The society seeks to maintain American freedom, patriotism, respect for national symbols and citizenship.

Members are of direct lineage from an ancestor who supported the cause of American independence between 1774 and 1786.