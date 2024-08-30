Southern 7 Health Department plans September Diaper Drives

National Diaper Need Awareness Week is Sept. 23-29.

In an effort to draw attention to an unmet need in the lower seven counties in Illinois, Southern 7 Health Department plans to hold several “Bundles of Joy” Diaper Drives throughout its service region in September.

Donations will support families served through the department’s Head Start and WIC programs.

Locations, dates and times are scheduled to include:

Karnak, Dollar General Store, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 4, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cairo, Dollar General Store, Turner Lane, Sept. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 6, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rosiclare, Dollar General Store, Sept.10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Golconda, Dollar General Store, Sept. 11, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cobden, Dollar General Store, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 13, 2p.m. to 6 p.m.

Vienna, Dollar General Store and Family Dollar, Sept. 20, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Metropolis, Big John Grocery, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 24, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anna, Edward Jones, 1000 Leigh Ave., Sept. 26, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anna, Kroger store, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 28, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Diapers and monetary donations to purchase diapers will be accepted at each Diaper Drive location.

For those who are not able to visit a Diaper Drive in their area, donations will also be accepted at Southern 7 Health Department public health clinics and Head Start sites in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties through the end of September.

Southern 7 Health Department shared that clean diapers are a basic need for every baby and toddler, with availability a growing problem in the United States.

According to new data from the National Diaper Bank Network, one in two U.S. families can’t afford enough diapers to keep their infant or child clean, dry and healthy.

As a result these babies are more vulnerable to painful rashes, urinary tract infections, toxic stress and more trips to the doctor.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported that on average, newborns need 10 to 12 diapers per day, or 300 for the first month of life, with an average cost of $90 per month.

The average child will use about 7,100 diapers before being potty trained, with a cost of $78 to $90 per month and the total average cost per year of $936.

Such added expenses are often difficult for the families served through Southern 7 Health Department.

The WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Supplemental Nutrition Program is a federally funded program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture that provides federal grants to states to safeguard the health of low-income women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutrition risk by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating and referrals to health care.

WIC is available at each Southern 7 Health Department public health clinic, with a current enrollment of 260 infants.

Head Start is a comprehensive child development program, funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and serves families with young children ages birth to 5.

Services include education, school readiness, social service, health and family involvement.

Southern 7 Health Department offers both Head Start and Early Head Start for income eligible families who live in the lower seven counties in Illinois.

Head Start serves children age 3 to 5, while Early Head Start serves infants and children age 6 weeks to 3. Currently, 138 children under age 3 are enrolled in the program.

More information about the “Bundles of Joy” Diaper Drives is available by contacting Shawnna at 618-634-2297, extension 971161, or by visiting Southern 7 on Facebook and Instagram.