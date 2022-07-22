Southern 7 to offer disease self-management workshop

Southern 7 Health Department plans to present a seven-week workshop, “Take Charge of Your Health: Live Well, Be Well,” beginning July 25.

The health department said the evidence-based, self-management workshop is designed to help individuals take control of diabetes or other chronic health conditions.

Participants will get the support they need from certified volunteer leaders.

They will learn practical ways to deal with pain, fatigue and other symptoms, discover better nutrition and exercise choices, understand new treatment choices and managing their medications, learn better ways to talk with their doctor and family about their health, and setting and achieving goals.

Enrollment is free for the workshop. Classes are scheduled to take place online from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, from July 25 through Sept. 5.

More information and registration are available by contacting Southern 7 Health Department at 618-634-2297 or email cjohnson@s7hd.org or calvey@s7hd.org.

More information also can be found online at www.hsidn.org/livewellbewell.

The program was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, and is funded by the Illinois Department of Public Health.