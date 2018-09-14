Southern Illinois Candidates Showcase set at Shawnee

A local bipartisan committee is planning to host a Southern Illinois Candidates Showcase event on Saturday, Sept. 15.

The event will be at Shawnee Community College’s main campus near Ullin.

Organizers said the event is open to every candidate in the 13 Illinois counties which comprise the 59th State Senate District. Part of Union County is in the district.

Some of the same counties make up the 118th State Representative District. Part of Union County is in the 118th District.

Five of the counties are within the region of Shawnee Community College.

The committee released the following information about what is planned at the candidates showcase:

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, and is set to end at 7 p.m.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., the four candidates for state legislative offices in the districts, including Dale Fowler, Steve Webb, Patrick Windhorst and Natalie Phelps-Finnie, each will be given an opportunity to respond to three issues which the public in attendance at the event have identified as the most important.

Each of the four candidates will have approximately 15 minutes to independently comment on the issues which have been selected. This part of the program is scheduled to end shortly before 5:30 p.m.

All other local candidates will have total, open access to the general public before and after the main part of the program.

An area will be identified for residents of each county to meet with any and all of the local candidates who choose to attend.