Southern Illinois Earth Science Club plans gem, mineral show

The Southern Illinois Earth Science Club plans to present its annual gem, mineral and jewelry show at the Pavilion of the City of Marion in Marion on Saturday and Sunday, April 14-15.

Hours for the show are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Pavilion is located behind the Illinois Centre Mall off Route 13 and west of Interstate 57.

Admission to the show is $2 for adults; children 18 and under are free. Free parking is available.

Club members from throughout Southern Illinois will have a variety of exhibits on display.

The Ben E. Clement Museum plans to have an exhibit of minerals from its collection.

The Middle Tennessee Museum of Natural History plans to have an exhibit of fossils.

Exhibits of minerals, fossils, Native American artifacts, gemstones, jewelry, shells and lapidary work are planned.

Working demonstrations will feature lapidary skills, arrowhead making, glass sphere making and related crafts.

Silent auctions are planned and door prizes will be awarded. Fluorescent mineral light shows are planned throughout the show.

For more information, visit the Southern Illinois Earth Science Club’s website at www.siesclub.org, or visit the club on Facebook at Southern Illinois Earth Science Club.