Southern Illinois Elks to offer children’s orthopedic clinic

The South District Elks Lodges, in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation, plan to sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic on Friday, May 27.

The clinic is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Marshall Browning Hospital, which is located at 900 N. Washington St. in Du Quoin.

Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge No. 1641 is a sponsor of the free clinic.

Dr. Alan Froehling from Mt. Vernon is scheduled to be the clinician.

Appointments for the clinic can be made by calling the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

There are no charges for any services offered at the clinic.

Organizers noted that no medical referral is necessary for the clinic, but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion.

School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic.

The Elks organization has been working with physically challenged children since 1928.

The Southern Illinois clinic is one of the 15 clinic locations in the state.

“The clinic is an ideal time to have a child reviewed for bone and joint development. If your child has feet pointing out or in who complains of back, knee, leg, ankle pain or has a back curvature can be seen at this clinic,” the Elks organization stated in a news release.

The Elks will provide financial assistance to the best of their ability for children needing further treatment or specialty equipment when the family lacks sufficient resources to do so.