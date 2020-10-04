Southern Illinois legislator calls for governor to extend FOID expiration date 90 days

A Southern Illinois state legislator is asking the governor to extend the expiration date for firearm owner identification cards and concealed carry licenses for 90 days while the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

In an April 6 letter to Gov. JB Pritzker, State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, said the “extension of these dates is critical during the COVID-19 crisis, as law-abiding gun owners face the uncertainty that comes with holding an expired card.”

Bryant represents the 115th District in Southern Illinois. Part of Union County is in the district.

The letter, which was posted on Bryant’s website, noted that “prior to the COVID-19 crisis, there was already a massive backlog that forced law-abiding gun owners to wait extended periods of time before receiving their renewed license.”

Bryant wrote that she joined several other Illinois House Republicans during the first months of the state legislative session “in calling for changes to the FOID application process. The delays were already inexcusable, and I fear this crisis may exacerbate an already taxed and broken renewal system.”

Bryant asked the governor to issue an executive order that extends the deadline for expiring FOID and CCLs for 90 days.

“The move to extend licensure deadlines would not be without precedent. For example, in mid-March, your administration worked with the Illinois Secretary of State to extend the expiration dates for all driver’s licenses and state-issued identification cards after all Department of Motor Vehicle locations were closed,” Bryant stated.

Bryant said she appreciates the governor’s efforts “to lead the State of Illinois during this unprecedented crisis. The people of Illinois are looking to their leaders to have their backs and ensure their security during this stressful time.

“Please, consider extending expiration dates for firearm owner identification cards and concealed carry licenses for 90 days to protect law-abiding citizens from wrongful arrest or prosecution.”