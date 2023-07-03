Southern Illinois legislator selected to serve on U.S. House Ag Committee

A Southern Illinois legislator has been selected to serve on the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture for the 118th Congress.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill. announced in a news release that his Republican colleagues had selected him to serve on the committee.

Bost will be a member of the Subcommittee on Conservation, Research and Biotechnology, which includes oversight of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States regulations.

“I’m honored that my conservative colleagues have selected me to serve on the House Committee on Agriculture,” Bost said.

“Southern Illinois is a large and incredibly diverse agricultural region, and it’s always been a top priority of mine to ensure our farmers, growers and ranchers are protected from crippling Washington overregulation.

“Now, as a member of the committee negotiating the 2023 Farm Bill, I will have an especially valuable opportunity to ensure our rural communities and farming families have a voice at the table.”

“I’m pleased to welcome Congressman Bost back to the House Committee on Agriculture,” committee chairman U.S. Rep. GT Thompson, R-Pa., said.

“He is a valuable addition to our team, and I know he will be a vocal advocate for Illinois farm families.”

In addition to the House Committee on Agriculture, Bost serves as chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and is a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.