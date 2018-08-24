Southern Illinois man among five inductees into state Outdoor Hall of Fame

The Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame will welcome as new inductees five individuals with records of exemplary service in and commitments to improving conservation efforts and outdoor recreation opportunities in Illinois.

The Illinois Conservation Foundation, ICF, on Aug. 18 announced the inductees. One of the hall of fame members is from Southern Illinois.

The new hall of fame members were recognized during a presentation at Conservation World at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Saturday morning, Aug. 18.

They also will be honored at an Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame Gala, which is planned Sept. 21 in Springfield.

Since 2002, the ICF has recognized Illinoisans for their significant contributions and unparalleled dedication in preserving, promoting, enhancing or supporting natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities with induction into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.

Steve Widowski of Vienna is one of the hall of fame inductees.

IDNR stated that Widowski dedicated most of his professional career serving as a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Forest Service in the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois.

His influence in enhancing wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation opportunities extends well beyond the forest in Southern Illinois.

The Chicago native was instrumental in the development, restoration and management of much of the critical wildlife habitat on the Shawnee, including the Big Muddy Bottomlands and the Oakwood Bottoms Greentree Reservoir, which provides an important migration and wintering area for waterfowl.

Widowski took the lead in coordinating a partnership involving the Forest Service, the HeartLands Conservancy, Ducks Unlimited and other conservation partners to acquire high-priority sites in the Mississippi River floodplain and to restore thousands of acres of wetland and bottomland forest habitat across Southern Illinois.

Now retired from the Forest Service, Widowski continues to work to protect and manage natural resources in the region as a special projects coordinator for the HeartLands Conservancy.

The new inductees also include Diane Banta of Chicago, Sylvan (Jerry) Beverlin of Petersburg, David F. Grohne of Wilmington and Sam Oliver of Barrington.

The Illinois Conservation Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation which was established in 1995 to help support the mission and programs of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The ICF works to inspire young people by providing outdoor education and programs that instill interest in conservation, ecology and sustainability.