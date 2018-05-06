Southern Illinois Music Festival performances set

For its 14th annual tour, the Southern Illinois Music Festival introduces more than 36 performances across the region, featuring a unique combination of musical pairs.

The two-week festival began May 27 and is scheduled to run through June 10.

The festival features musical presentations that fit young and old audiences alike.

The festival not only spans across multiple cities, such as Anna, Carbondale, Cairo, Herrin and Murphysboro, but also highlights music from a variety of styles and genres.

Musicians from across four continents will be performing orchestral and chamber music, opera, patriotic music and jazz.

Music will be featured in intriguing pairs, such as two major symphonies by Beethoven and Brahms; the world premiere “Double Concerto for Violin and Cello” by Jacob Tews; double concertos by Bach, piano and clarinet performance by Mozart and Mendelssohn, and many more.

Multiple organizations, individuals and companies have partnered with the festival to share these performances with the region.

Additionally, several free events are available for children to attend.

The festival is a major event of the School of Music at Southern Illinois University, and includes many students and faculty in both the organization and performance.

The Chicago Tribune ranks the festival as one of the top 24 summer activities in an eight-state region and it is one of only four professional music festivals in Illinois.

Some of the events on the festival calendar include:

Monday, June 4, 7:30 p.m., the American Guild of Organists presents Joshua Stafford, Shryock Auditorium, SIU, free.

Tuesday, June 5, 7:30 p.m., chamber music, Anna Arts Center, Anna, $10/$5. String quartet, guitar quintet, brass quintet.

Tuesday, June 5, 7:30 p.m., chamber music concert, First United Methodist Church, Carbondale, $10/$5.

Wednesday, June 6, 10 a.m., Klassics for Kids, Anna Arts Center, free.

Thursday, June 7, 6 p.m., New Arts Jazztet, Cairo Public Library, Cairo, free.

Friday, June 8, 7:30 p.m., Mozart’s “Magic Flute,” Shryock Auditorium, SIU, $20/$8.

Saturday, June 9, 3 p.m., young artists program operate scenes performance, Anna Arts Center, free.

Sunday, June 10, 2 p.m., Mozart’s “Magic Flute,” Shryock Auditorium, SIU, $20/$8.

The full festival schedule and ticket sales (including the SIFest pass) are available on the Southern Illinois Music Festival website at www.sifest.com.

For further questions, contact Edward Benyas at benyas@siu.edu or call 618-536-8742.