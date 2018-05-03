Southern Illinois Public Health Career Fair scheduled at SIU

Public health is a diverse and growing field and a new event, hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale, seeks to bring together students, professionals, educational institutions and potential employers.

SIU’s inaugural Illinois Public Health Career Fair, organized by the campus chapter of the national health honorary society Eta Sigma Gamma, is scheduled to take place March 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the SIU Student Center at 1255 Lincoln Dr.

The Illinois Public Health Career Fair is free and open to the public.

No preregistration is required for those attending but organizers suggest bringing copies of resumes and/or contact cards. Resume assistance will be provided on site.

SIU, The Illinois Public Health Association, Eta Sigma Gamma Alpha Alpha Chapter and the SIU Department of Public Health and Recreation Professions within the College of Education and Human Services are partnering to create this new annual event.

Plans call for it to rotate to locations in central and northern Illinois, according to Aaron Diehr, assistant professor and program director for SIU’s public health undergraduate program.

Employers from the non-profit sector as well as government agencies and organizations and private companies will be participating, promoting internships, career opportunities and summer jobs.

Academic institutions will also be on hand with information about their programs in public health- related fields. In addition, participants can view displays from participating vendors.

Complimentary refreshments will be available as well.