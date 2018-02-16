Southern Illinois Reading Council sponsors short story contest for students

The Southern Illinois Reading Council is sponsoring a short story contest for students in 2nd through 8th grades again.

The students will write stories under the supervision of their classroom teachers or their home school teacher and then be submitted by their teachers to the panel of judges. Stories will be judged on creativity and organization.

The deadline for entries is March 14.

Winners will be recognized and awarded on April 24 at the Carbondale Civic Center in Carbondale.

Awards will be presented for first, second and third place.

Teachers, principals, parents, grandparents, and siblings are invited to attend the awards program. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served following the program.

For more information about the short story contest, contact Kathy Stegle at kwstegle@gmail.com or 618-614-4227.

The Southern Illinois Reading Council is a branch of the Illinois Reading Council. The state council is a branch of the International Literacy Association.

The purpose of the professional organization is to provide support and leadership to educators and others who promote lifelong literacy.