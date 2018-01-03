Southern Illinois Reads Book Festival scheduled in Du Quoin

A Southern Illinois Reads Book Festival is planned during March.

The festival is a free event which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 10 at Du Quoin High School in Du Quoin.

The event is being sponsored by the Southern Illinois Reading Council, SIRC.

Barbara James, Title I reading specialist in Anna Community Unit School District No. 37, is on the SIRC Board of Directors, as are several other area teachers.

This is the fifth year for the festival – and the first year that the event has not been held in Northern Illinois.

"This is such a great opportunity for our families locally," James shared in an email announcing plans for the festival.

She said that several organizations and businesses have contributed to help fund the event. Those who are supporting the festival include Rotary, Kiwanis, A-J National Bank, Coad and FS.

"District 37 has purchased books for our classrooms and will be providing a bus for families that need transportation," James stated.

Fifteen authors have committed to attend the festival.

Illinois Reads is an annual statewide project. The project is designed to promote reading for all Illinois citizens.

Beginning with read-aloud books for babies, six books are selected for each additional age band through adult readers. The program features a total of six age bands.

Each of the books selected for the program is by an Illinois author.

At the March 10 event in Du Quoin, many of the authors who are participating in the program will be present to read their books, to speak with those in attendance, to take photographs and to sign autographs.

A wide range of activities also are planned for those who attend the festival.