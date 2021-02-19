Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra planning to continue season with pair of performances

The Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra, SISO, plans to continue its season with a pair of performances later this month.

The performancees will feature romantic works for wind ensembles written by composers Antonin Dvořák and Richard Strauss.

Performances are scheduled Feb. 22 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center at 800 Tower Square Plaza in Marion and Feb. 23 at Shryock Auditorium on the SIU campus. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

The orchestra will present Dvořák’s “Wind Serenade in D Minor, Op. 44,” a work for expanded wind octet plus cello and bass.

Following intermission, SISO members will perform Strauss’s “Happy Workshop Symphony for Winds.”

The performances will comply with the state’s Restore Illinois plan and additional SIU Carbondale safety guidelines.

The Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra safety protocols include:

Concert attendance will be limited to 50 patrons each night, with advance reservations only.

All staff, artists and audience members must wear masks while in attendance.

Audience members who are not part of the same household will be seated at least 6 feet apart.

All artists will perform at least 6 feet apart.

Patrons will be screened with a temperature check and a series of questions before attending the concerts.

Staggered entry times will be provided to patrons when reservations are confirmed, to ensure social distancing.

For tickets and information about the Feb. 22 performance at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, call 618-997-4030.

General admission tickets for the SISO Feb. 23 performance at Shryock Auditorium are $20 and $10 for students of any age. Reservations must be made by email before Feb. 22. For tickets, email Edward Benyas at the SIU School of Music at benyas@siu.edu, indicating the number of tickets needed.

Benyas also said that additional tentative performances by the Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra and the Southern Illinois Music Festival also are planned.

Performances by the chamber orchestra are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. March 29-30 at Shryock Auditorium.

A conducting recital by Jace Kim featuring works of Bohuslav Martinu, Reinhold Glière and Strauss is planned at 7:30 p.m. April 8 in Shryock Auditorium.

The Southern Illinois Music Festival is scheduled July 9-18 at Shryock Auditorium and at other locations in the region.