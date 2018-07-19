Southern Illinois tourism highlighted

State Office of Tourism director Cory Jobe was scheduled to conduct a media tour through Southern Illinois this week.

The purpose of the tour, which was slated to begin Tuesday, July 17, and continue through Thursday, today, is designed to reveal the latest county tourism numbers and to promote the newest participants to join the Illinois Made program.

Events were scheduled at four participants in the Illinois Made program, including:

Tuesday, July 17: Crown Brew Coffee in Carterville.

Wednesday, July 18: Rendleman Orchards Farm Market in Alto Pass during the morning. Excel Bottling Company in Breese during the afternoon.

Thursday morning, today: Grafton Winery and Brewhaus in Grafton.

“Illinois experienced a record number of 111 million domestic visitors to our state in 2017 bringing new money to our small businesses, hotels and attractions supporting 335,000 jobs in the process,” Jobe said in a news release which announced the tour.

“Our success as a state depends on each county doing their part to promote the diverse ways visitors can experience their own amazing moments in Illinois.”

Southern Illinois was ground zero for the solar eclipse last August. The eclipse brought an estimated 200,000 visitors to the region, with a visitor spending impact between $15 million and $18 million.

The Illinois Made program continues to contribute to the success of the state’s growing tourism industry.

Currently, there are more than 130 makers in the Illinois Made program, including locally-owned craft breweries, wineries, artisans, family-owned meat markets, orchards and more. Southern Illinois features more than 20 Illinois Made makers.

“Illinois Made is a critical part of promoting authentic experiences to drive visitors deeper into Illinois,” Jobe said.

“We couldn’t imagine a better setting to have our Southern Illinois media tour than the businesses that make the state such an amazing place for both locals and visitors.”

Three of the Illinois Made makers featured on the Southern Illinois media tour were scheduled to have new videos available to download on July 17 on the Enjoy Illinois’ YouTube channel.

More about the Illinois Made program can be found by visiting EnjoyIllinois.com/IllinoisMade.