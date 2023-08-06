Home / Home

Southern Illinois under air quality alert Friday

Thu, 06/08/2023 - 4:39pm admin

An air quality alert was in effect for much of Southern Illinois, including Union County, on Friday, June 2.

The National Weather Service forecast office in Paducah reported that the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency was forecasting unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups for ozone for all of Illinois for last Friday.

Among the Southern Illinois counties covered by the alert were Union, Jackson, Williamson, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski and Alexander.

Warm, dry and sunny weather, along with intensifying drought conditions  were reported to be major contributing factors for ozone formation. 

The weather service noted that Air Quality Index forecasts and levels can normally be found online at AirNow.gov, “but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted” the alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma, were advised to limit prolonged outdoor activity.

Residents also were being urged to reduce pollutions levels. 

