Southern Seven: 25 new cases of COVID-19; one new death in county

The number of COVID-19 cases in Union County rose significantly during the past week.

Southern Seven Health Department on Monday, Aug. 3, confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the region it serves in Southern Illinois. Twenty-two of the cases were in Union County.

The health department reported one new death as a result of COVID-19. The individual was a woman in her 70s from Union County.

As of Aug. 3, there had been 19 deaths reported by the health department in its service area since the start of the pandemic. All of the deaths have been in Union County.

The health department reported that the newly confirmed cases, by county, gender and age, included:

Union County: two females in their 10s, one male in his 10s, four females in their 20s, two males in their 20s, one female in her 30s, three males in their 30s, one female in her 40s, one male in his 40s, three males in their 50s, three females in their 60s, one male in his 60s.

Hardin County: one male in his 50s.

Massac County: one male in his 20s.

Pulaski County: one female in her 50s.

All of those with new cases were being isolated.

The health department reported seven new recovered cases of COVID-19 in its service area as of Aug. 3.

As of Aug. 3, there were 321 people in the health department’s service area who had recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

Also as of Aug. 3, the health department was reporting a cumulative total of 521 cases of COVID-19 in its service area.

The health department confirmed that a total of 8,832 negative COVID-19 tests had been reported in the region as of July 31.

The number of individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 in the area counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department as of July 27 follows:

Union County: 288 cases. 179 had recovered. 19 deaths had been reported in the county.

Alexander County: 33 cases. 26 had recovered.

Hardin County: 16 cases. Nine had recovered.

Johnson County: 52 cases. 27 had recovered.

Massac County: 34 cases. 19 had recovered.

Pope County: Five cases. Three had recovered.

Pulaski County: 93 cases. 58 had recovered.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, in Illinois there were 1,298 new individuals with COVID-19 identified on Aug. 3, bringing the confirmed total in the state to 183,241 individuals, with 7,526 deaths.